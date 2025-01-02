Bhubaneswar: Preparations for the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ celebrations in Bhubaneswar, the Capital City of Odisha, are in the last lap.

Thousands of overseas Indians are expected to attend the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ programme scheduled to be held from January 8, 2025.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra today conducted a comprehensive inspection from the Airport Chowk to Nandankanan and Janata Maidan. He reviewed the city’s sanitation, road conditions, and beautification efforts.

Already, roadside walls have been painted with traditional Odisha paintings. Roadsides and public areas have been meticulously cleaned and beautified as well.

Mohapatra directed engineers to immediately address any potholes, uneven surfaces, or unkempt areas and ensure the city maintains its aesthetic appeal. He also instructed them to paint trees and fences to enhance the city’s visual charm.

To provide a unique cultural experience, the city will host a food festival and tribal fair at the exhibition grounds, offering guests a taste of traditional Odia cuisine.

Additionally, special arrangements have been made to transport NRIs to Puri in double-decker buses for a visit to the Jagannath Temple and partake in the temple’s sacred offerings.

Following the field visit, the Minister urged corporate entities, businesses, and residents to actively participate in the cleanliness drive by maintaining their premises.

“Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for our overseas guests. Bhubaneswar is not only a city of heritage and culture, but also one of warmth and hospitality. I urge all stakeholders to contribute to presenting our city in its best light,” he said.

Senior officials, including BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and BDA Vice Chairman Tirumala Nayak, accompanied the Minister during the inspection.