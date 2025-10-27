Bhubaneswar: In view of the possible impact of Cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Government has ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres in eight districts placed under the Red Zone category till October 30.

The districts -- Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi — are likely to be worst affected by the cyclonic storm. Additionally, all leaves of government officials and employees in these districts have been cancelled, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh on Monday.

Addressing the media, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged citizens to remain indoors and avoid venturing out during the heavy rain and wind conditions triggered by the cyclone.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, moving north-northwestwards. The system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada by the evening or night of October 28, with wind speeds ranging from 90–100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph.

Possible impact on Odisha

“Eight southern Odisha districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur — have been placed under the Red Zone. However, the remaining 22 districts have been asked to stay alert in case the cyclone changes its path,” Minister Pujari said. “As the system is likely to make landfall around 200 km from Malkangiri, southern Odisha is expected to face the maximum impact.”

As part of preparedness measures, a total of 128 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services have been deployed across the eight districts to assist in rescue and relief operations.

District Collectors have been instructed to complete evacuation from all vulnerable areas by 5 PM today and to take strict action against black marketing of essential commodities, officials said.