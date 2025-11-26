Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will revisit a significant memory of her political journey tomorrow during her visit to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, where she once served as an MLA.

She is scheduled to address the members of the House at 4 pm, marking the first time a President of India will speak in the Odisha Assembly. Following her address, President Murmu will visit Room No. 11, the chamber where she worked during her tenure as a legislator, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy told Sambad English.

The room has been renovated ahead of the President's visit.

Droupadi Murmu was elected to Odisha Assembly twice

Murmu was elected to the Odisha Assembly twice from the Rairangpur constituency in 2000 and 2004. She held key portfolios in the BJD-BJP coalition government, serving as Minister of State for Commerce and Transport from March 2000 to August 2002 and later heading the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department until 2004.

Murmu had used the chamber for the last time in 2009.

Security tightened for President’s visit

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the capital for the President’s visit and the month-long Assembly session. Commissionerate Police has arranged a four-tier security cover, deploying 33 platoons of force and nearly 150 officers for Assembly duty. Anti-terror squads and specialised teams will also be positioned inside the House.

An additional 25 platoons will be stationed along key routes from the airport to Raj Bhavan and from Raj Bhavan to the Assembly. “We reviewed the arrangements and ordered necessary realignments. The police are fully prepared for both the President’s visit and the winter session,” Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said on Tuesday.

The session will have 29 working days and will continue till December 31.