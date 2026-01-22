Cuttack: Following a meeting in Cuttack, the private bus owners’ association on Thursday said its call for an all-Odisha bus strike on January 24 remains unchanged.

The association’s General Secretary Debendra Sahu confirmed the strike decision is still intact.

Earlier in the day, office bearers of the association met the State Transport Commissioner at the State Transport Authority (STA) office in Cuttack. During the meeting, it was decided to form district-level committees comprising the district Collector, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), OSRTC Divisional General Manager and representatives of the bus owners’ association.

However, after a subsequent meeting at their own office, the association reiterated the strike call would continue as planned.

The all-Odisha bus strike has been called in protest against the state government’s Mukhyamantri Bus Service operating between blocks and district headquarters.

Sahu said four district Collectors have agreed to the demands of the association, while the Collector of Jagatsinghpur district is yet to take a decision.

“The final call on the strike will be taken after we receive the Jagatsinghpur district administration’s response tomorrow,” he added.