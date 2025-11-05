Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a senior staff nurse working in a private nursing home in Chandrashekharpur area of Bhubaneswar has alleged abuse, rape threat and sexual harassment at workplace. The incident, which took place on October 25, came to light after the woman reported the matter today.

As per the allegation, the woman was subjected to sexual harassment and mental torture by a Neurology medical assistant working at the clinic. The latter, along with a few other co-workers, was reportedly harbouring grudge against her after a fight over a surgery carried out last month.

She claimed that the hospital authorities colluded with the accused, put her salary on hold and even asked her to quit when she brought the incident to their notice. The woman also complained that no step has been taken by the hospital's internal committee till now even though over a week has elapsed since the incident.

To add to her turmoil, the accused along with his co-workers abused her and even threatened to rape her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. She told mediapersons that the sexual harassment was a fallout of past differences over a surgery .

'They threatened to abuct, rape and shoot me', alleges victim

"I have worked in this hospital for 25 years but never thought I would face this day. On October 25th at around 2.30 pm, the medical assistant along with a friend approached me. They started using foul language and threatened to abduct and rape me. They said CCTV might save meinside the clinic but once I am outside no one can come to my rescue. When I went to the HR, my salary was put on hold. They even asked me to resign within 24 hours and said I was at fault while the other person was not guilty. No one cooperated when I spoke about my ordeal at the workplace," the victim told mediapersons.

She also mentioned in the police complaint that many other junior staff nurses in the hospital had been subjected to similar treatment in the past. Police has registered a case basing on the complaint and started investigation.

