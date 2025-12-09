Bhubaneswar: Government hospitals in Odisha recorded significantly higher numbers of normal deliveries over the last five years, while private hospitals in the state reported more caesarean section (C-section) births, revealed Odisha health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's reply to a question in the Assembly.

The Minister said Odisha recorded a total of 30 lakh 8 thousand 383 deliveries in the past five years. Of these, more than 23 lakh 69 thousand deliveries took place in government hospitals.

Data presented in the Assembly showed that government facilities handled 19 lakh 59 thousand 918 normal deliveries and 4 lakh 9 thousand 718 caesarean deliveries during this period.

In contrast, private hospitals recorded only 1 lakh 48 thousand 242 normal deliveries while conducting 4 lakh 90 thousand 505 caesarean procedures during this period.