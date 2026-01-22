Bhubaneswar: The process for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha has begun with the Election Commission of India writing to the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha to initiate preparations.

Four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha are scheduled to retire on April 2, creating vacancies that will be filled through the election process.

The outgoing members are Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan from the Biju Janata Dal, and Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following the communication from the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Officer is expected to begin formal arrangements for the polls.

Further details regarding the election schedule are likely to be announced in the coming days.