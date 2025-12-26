Puri: In view of the large influx of devotees and tourists during the New Year celebrations, the Odisha Police have put in place elaborate security, traffic and crowd management arrangements in Puri for December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026.

The preparations were reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by the DIG, Central Range (CR), Dr. Satyajit Naik, with senior police officers of Puri district, focusing on ensuring a safe, orderly and incident-free New Year.

High footfall anticipated at Puri Jagannath Temple

With an estimated 3.5 to 4 lakh devotees expected to visit the Jagannath Temple, police have drawn up a comprehensive deployment plan covering the temple premises, Puri town and the sea beach areas.

Special emphasis has been laid on crowd regulation, smooth darshan, traffic flow and emergency response during peak hours.

Massive police deployment for crowd control

To manage the expected rush, Odisha Police will deploy:

60 platoons of police personnel

10 Additional Superintendents of Police (SPs)

33 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs)

62 Inspectors and 245 Sub-Inspectors

The deployment is aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing overcrowding and ensuring quick response to any exigency.

Surveillance, Lifeguards and Emergency Response teams

Enhanced security measures include:

CCTV surveillance and round-the-clock control rooms, operational from December 29, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Deployment of lifeguards, ODRAF and Special Task Force (STF) units at vulnerable locations

Strengthened beach safety arrangements to prevent mishaps

Traffic, Parking and Temple Entry Management

Police have formulated detailed traffic and parking plans, identifying multiple parking locations with contingency arrangements to avoid congestion.

Barricading and queue management systems will be in place for organised entry into the Jagannath Temple

Public address systems will be used to issue advisories and regulate crowd movement

Preventive Action Against Antisocial Elements

As part of preventive policing, authorities have initiated:

Action under the National Security Act (NSA) against habitual offenders

Seizure of contraband and intensified patrolling across the district

These measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful environment during the festivities.

Police appeal for public cooperation

Odisha Police have appealed to devotees, tourists and local residents to cooperate with authorities, adhere to traffic and safety advisories, and celebrate the New Year responsibly.

“Public safety and security remain our top priority,” police officials said, urging citizens to assist in maintaining order during the celebrations.