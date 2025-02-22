Rourkela: An Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus en route to Puri met with an accident in Sundargarh district late on Friday night, resulting in 20 injuries.

According to reports, the state government-run bus carrying 50 passengers was travelling from Rourkela. The bus overturned after it rammed into a roadside electric pole near Muchirnali village on state highway at Lahunipada area in Sundargarh district at around 12.30 am.

As many as 20 passengers were wounded in the incident. Of the injured persons, one woman was critical after she came in contact with live wire.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the injured passengers to Bonai sub-divisional hospital (SDH). The unhurt passengers were facilitated to reach their destination in another bus.