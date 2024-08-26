Bhubaneswar: Following the shifting of all valuables and containers from 'Ratna Bhandar' at the Jagannath Temple in Puri, the structure will be surveyed, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

"The safety of Ratna Bhandar is our priority. The empty containers have been shifted and now the ASI will carry out the repair and conservation work. Then, the structure will be surveyed to ascertain the presence of any material underground. The inventory of valuables belonging to Lord Jagannath will be carried out inside Ratna Bhandar after its complete repair," said Harichandan.

He said that the list of valuables will be matched with the previous list prepared in 1978.

"I hope all the valuables, which were in the list prepared in 1978, would be there. The counting will be conducted as per the 1978 list. It will be matched with the data that was prepared in 1978," the Minister said.

Notably, a total of 7 chests (4 wooden and 3 iron) and 2 almirahs were shifted from Ratna Bhandar in the presence of Ratna Bhandar monitoring committee members and SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee on August 23.

The SJTA has written to ASI urging to conduct repair work of the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century temple following the shifting of all valuables and containers.

The Ratna Bhandar opening was conducted in three phases as mentioned in the SOP approved by the state government. As per the SOP, Ratna Bhandar was opened twice -- first on July 14 and July 18 -- to transfer all valuables to strong rooms. The third phase was executed last week by transfering all empty containers from the Ratna Bhandar.

The inner chamber of Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.