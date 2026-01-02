Puri: A road accident on the busy Bada Danda stretch of Odisha's Puri town claimed the life of a minor boy on Friday morning, triggering tension in the area. The incident occurred near Balgandi Chhak when a Bolero SUV allegedly rammed into a scooter from behind. The deceased was Shreyansh Dey (5) of Puri town.

According to reports, the boy was travelling with his grandfather on the scooter at the time of the mishap. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. While doctors immediately shifted the child to the operating theatre, he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Locals block road, demand action

Following the boy’s death, angry locals staged a road blockade at Medical Chhak by burning tyres. Protesters demanded adequate compensation for the bereaved family and stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such accidents in the future.

The family members of the deceased also joined the blockade by placing the body on the road.

The blockade led to the disruption of vehicular movement in the area. Senior police officials, including Puri SP Prateek Singh, reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals.

Allegation of drunk driving

Family members of the deceased alleged that the driver of the Bolero SUV was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. They demanded strict action against the driver, citing frequent rash driving incidents on the stretch.

Police probe underway

Kumbharpada police have seized the SUV involved in the accident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap. The driver of the SUV was detained for questioning. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, police said.

CM announces ex-gratia

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.