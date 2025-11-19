Sundargarh: Odisha State Road Transport Corporation’s (OSRTC) Sundargarh District Manager, Amresh Mohanty, died in a road accident near Phaguapada under Sundargarh Sadar police limits today.

According to reports, Mohanty was crossing the road when a speeding trailer truck coming from the Rourkela side hit him. He died on the spot under the impact of the collision.

Accident during vehicle inspection

He had reportedly gone to inspect a vehicle and was attempting to cross to the other side of the road when the accident occurred.

The incident took place on State Highway 10, where the left lane has been closed due to ongoing road repair work, forcing all vehicles to use the right lane.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.