Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has introduced a parking fee at all Bhakta Nivas for the first time. The new rule came into effect on January 7.

₹500 Charged for Four-Wheelers

Devotees staying at Bhakta Nivas will now have to pay ₹500 as a parking fee for each four-wheeler. The amount includes GST. The fee is applicable for parking a vehicle for up to 24 hours.

Applicable at Four Bhakta Nivas

The parking charge will be collected at four Bhakta Nivas that function under the control of the temple administration in Puri. The arrangement will remain in force until further orders.

The directive has been issued by the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Arabinda Padhee.