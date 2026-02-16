Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: In a major boost to railway infrastructure in Odisha, the Ministry of Railways has approved the redevelopment of Brahmapur Railway Station at an estimated cost of ₹93.19 crore.

In a letter dated February 13, 2026, addressed to the General Manager of East Coast Railway, the Director of the Railway Board confirmed the redevelopment project will be undertaken under Plan Head-53 (CAP).

The approval comes in line with the Centre’s continued focus on strengthening railway infrastructure in the state. In the Union Budget 2026–27, Odisha received a record allocation of ₹10,928 crore for railway development.

Earlier reports indicated, as of early 2025, more than 59 railway stations across Odisha were undergoing redevelopment at a total cost of ₹2,379 crore as part of the ongoing station modernisation programme.