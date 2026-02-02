Bhubaneswar: The Centre has allocated a record sum of Rs 10,928 crore for the railway sector in Odisha in the Union Budget 2026-27.

This was revealed by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a total sum of Rs 2.78 lakh crore for the Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2026.

According to Vaishnaw, the Railways is now executing projects worth around Rs 90,659 crore in Odisha. With the fresh allocation, the total figure for the state crosses Rs 1 lakh crore, he added.

East-West Freight Corridor will pass through Odisha

Besides, the proposed East-West Freight Corridor will pass through Odisha, apart from other states including Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, said the Rail Minister.

“The Indian Railways has planned to install AI-based thermal cameras at rail tracks to check collisions with elephants,” said Vaishnaw, a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

Altogether 59 rail stations in Odisha have been identified for complete redevelopment under the Amrit Station scheme, with total investment of Rs 2,439 crore.

So far, the redevelopment work has been completed at six stations—Cuttack (2nd Entry), Baripada, Barpali, Bimlagarh, Parlakhemundi and Talcher—in the state, revealed Vaishnaw.

A total of 6 pairs of Vande Bharat Express and equal number of Amrit Bharat Express are now operational in Odisha, he said.

Rs 10,599 cr had been sanctioned for rail sector in Odisha last year

According to the Railway Minister, the Railways has constructed 2,200 km of rail tracks in the state since 2014. This is more than the entire rail network of Malaysia, claimed the Minister.

Odisha has achieved 100 per cent electrification of rail tracks, with 1,559 km of rail lines electrified since 2014. The Indian Railways has constructed 632 flyovers and underpasses in the state, he said.

The Centre had allocated Rs 10,599 crore towards the railway sector in Odisha in the Union Budget for 2025-26 financial year.