New Delhi: Following a request from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Railway Ministry has approved the regularisation of three special trains.

In a letter to the Odisha Chief Minister, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken in the interest of public convenience and to ensure improved connectivity for passengers.

The following special trains will now run as regular services:

08007/08008 Shalimar–Bhanjpur Special to be regularised as 18105/18106 Shalimar–Bhanjpur Express via Jaleswar, Basta, Rupsa, Jugpura, Betnoti, Krishnachandrapur, Jamsole and Baripada.

07225/07226 Charlapalli–Shalimar Special to be regularised as 17065/17066 Charlapalli–Shalimar Amrit Bharat Express via Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak and Balasore.

08011/08012 Bhanjpur–Puri Special to be regularised as 18017/18018 Bhanjpur–Puri Express.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had held discussions with the Railway Minister regarding the regularisation of these trains to provide greater convenience to passengers in the region.