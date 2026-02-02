Rayagada: During his visit to Rayagada today, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the implementation of development projects worth ₹340 crore in the district.

Attending the Subhadra Shakti Mela held in the Rayagada, Majhi inaugurated 41 development projects worth ₹210 crore and laid the foundation stones for 67 new projects. These initiatives will focus on strengthening infrastructure in sectors such as roads, drinking water supply, irrigation, education, healthcare, rural development and urban development.

He highlighted Rayagada district has 12,783 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with the participation of nearly 1.52 lakh women. He said women’s hard work, discipline and entrepreneurial spirit have brought about a revolutionary transformation in the rural economy.

“Our goal is not limited to making women beneficiaries under schemes like Lakhpati Didi or Subhadra Yojana. Protecting the dignity and respect of women is the government’s foremost priority,” he said.

Majhi added financial assistance provided to women-led enterprises would strengthen entrepreneurship, promote self-reliance and enhance livelihoods, while also enabling SHGs to generate employment in the near future.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of Rayagada district who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

Issued a strong message to industries, the Chief Minister stated upcoming large industrial units in the district must ensure 80 per cent employment for local youth. “If companies fail to provide local employment, they will not be granted No Objection Certificates,” he asserted.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed financial assistance to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Rayagada MLA Appalaswamy Kadarka, Bisamkatak MLA Nilamadhab Hikaka and Gunupur MLA Satyajit Gamang were present in the programme.

Rayagada Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni and senior Government officials also attended the function.