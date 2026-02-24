Bisamakatak: After battling for life for 48 days, a school student from Bisamakatak, who had suffered severe burn injuries in a colour thinner attack on school premises, succumbed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Biren Takri, was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on January 5 at an upgraded school in Paikadakuluguda, where four students, including Biren, sustained burn injuries after another student allegedly poured colour thinner on them and set them on fire.

The other injured students were identified as Nalina Hueika, Rohit Khara, and Sudaba Bagha. They had also suffered burn injuries in the attack.

Biren’s death has cast a pall of gloom over his family and the local community, with villagers expressing deep grief over the loss.

Based on a complaint filed by the school headmaster, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Statements of the injured students were recorded, and legal action has been initiated against the accused student.