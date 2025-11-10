Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The powerful blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near Delhi’s Red Fort today evening, leaving at least 10 people dead and over a dozen injured.

Informing about the explosion Union Home Minister Amit Shah told ANI some people have lost their lives and several pedestrians have been injured. Multiple vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

He further stated, personnel from the Delhi Crime Branch, Delhi Special Branch, the National Security Guard (NSG), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have reached the spot. A thorough investigation has been launched, and nearby CCTV footage is being examined.

“All possible angles are being investigated immediately, and the findings will be shared with the public,” Shah said.

Following the explosion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed him on the latest developments.

The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, completely gutting the Hyundai i20 and igniting nearby vehicles, causing extensive damage.

Authorities at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital confirmed that over two dozens of people were brought in following the explosion. Of them, 10 were declared dead, while several others remain critically injured and are undergoing treatment.