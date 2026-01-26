Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today laid out an ambitious development roadmap for the state, targeting inclusive growth, strong governance and large-scale industrialisation, while addressing the Republic Day celebrations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Highlighting the spirit of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said it guarantees equal rights to all citizens irrespective of caste, religion, colour or gender, while also assigning fundamental duties. He stressed that an ideal democratic society can be built only when citizens are as conscious of their duties as they are of their rights.

Majhi said Odisha has joined the path of rapid development over the past 19 months, with the goal of building a “Prosperous Odisha” within the next decade. He expressed confidence that by 2036, when the state marks 100 years of its formation, Odisha will be among the top five states in the country. For this vision to materialise, he said, every citizen, region and district must progress together.

Referring to fast-changing technology, the Chief Minister said the state is adopting new skills and innovation to stay ahead. He said the government’s development model prioritises the poor, farmers, youth and women, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On welfare, Majhi said Odisha remains committed to education, healthcare and basic infrastructure such as electricity, drinking water and roads. He announced that the nature of primary and higher education in the state will undergo a complete transformation in the coming years. Citing the foundation stone laying of a model primary school at Banpur, he said world-class infrastructure and trained teachers would ensure rural students compete on par with their urban counterparts.

The Chief Minister said the National Education Policy 2020 has now been implemented in Odisha and claimed the state is among a few spending more than 14 per cent of its total budget on education, reflecting the government’s focus on quality learning rather than cosmetic upgrades.

In healthcare, he said schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana are now benefiting around 3.5 crore people, while Ayushman Vayo Vandana has been launched for senior citizens.

On women's empowerment, Majhi said more than one crore women have received assistance under the Subhadra scheme within eight months of its launch. He added that a record Rs 89,862 crore, nearly 30 per cent of the state budget, has been earmarked for women-centric programmes. Odisha, he said, is leading in the Lakhpati Didi initiative, treating women empowerment as a commitment rather than a slogan.

The Chief Minister reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and claimed a sharp rise in conviction rates, from 6.9 per cent in 2023 to 41 per cent in the first half of 2025, crossing 62 per cent in June.

Calling farmers “annadatas”, Majhi said the government is procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal in both kharif and rabi seasons. He said combined support through various schemes has raised the annual income of farming families by at least Rs 61,000. The government is also promoting crop diversification, fisheries, animal husbandry and allied activities to multiply farmers’ income.

On infrastructure and governance reforms, he said the Odisha State Road Policy 2025 and a new AI Policy have been introduced to ensure transparent and efficient administration. He claimed the government has approved 300 industrial projects worth Rs 7.7 lakh crore in 19 months, with 85 projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore already inaugurated or grounded, creating around 1.65 lakh jobs. Industrialisation, he said, will be expanded to every district.

Majhi also spoke about reducing regional imbalance through dedicated development councils for western, southern and northern Odisha, improving access to services by opening sub-registrar offices in most tehsils, and focused initiatives for tribal development.

On governance, the Chief Minister said over 400 services are now available online, while grievance redressal has been strengthened with direct public hearings. He announced that Mondays will be dedicated exclusively to grievance hearings at all levels.

Reaffirming the government’s stand against corruption, Majhi said action would be taken against corrupt officials without political protection, from lower staff to senior officers. He asserted that Odisha’s vigilance machinery has emerged as one of the strongest in the country.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said the coming years would be “years of opportunity” for the youth, with both government and private sectors opening up large employment avenues in the state.