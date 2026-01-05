Balasore: In view of deteriorating air quality over the past few days, the district administration has imposed restrictions on construction activities in Balasore Municipality and other urban local body (ULB) areas for the next seven days.

Invoking Section 163(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Balasore Collectorate said all construction activities will remain prohibited between 6 pm and 10 am every day. In addition, demolition work and earth excavation within municipal and ULB limits have also been banned.

The municipality, ULBs and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been directed to jointly carry out water sprinkling on roads at least three times a day. NHAI and the Executive Engineer of the National Highway Division have also been instructed to ensure regular water sprinkling at their respective construction sites.

Entry of heavy trucks into Balasore town and other ULB areas has been completely prohibited, according to a notification issued by the Collectorate.

The administration has also banned open burning of waste, coal burning at roadside eateries (dhabas), and any kind of open fire.

Sub-Collectors of Balasore and Nilgiri, along with the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), have been asked to issue separate orders restricting the movement of coal, minor and major minerals, and ash-laden trucks during daytime.

“No truck without proper tarpaulin covering will be allowed to ply on NH-16, state highways, district roads and other major roads within the district,” the notification stated.

Operation of brick kiln units without due permission from the concerned authority has also been prohibited.

Police, municipalities, ULBs, executing agencies and the RTO have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates of Balasore and Nilgiri will monitor the situation daily and submit compliance reports to the Collectorate.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Balasore stood at 297 on Sunday.