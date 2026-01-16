Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continued to affect several parts of Odisha on Friday, with many districts recording minimum temperatures at or below 10°C. The sharp drop in night temperatures led to chilly conditions.

Rourkela coldest in the state

Rourkela emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6°C. The steel city witnessed intense cold conditions, with residents experiencing biting cold during early morning and night hours.

Close behind was Jharsuguda, which recorded 5.0°C, followed by Phulabani at 6.1°C.

Several districts see temperatures below 10°C

Other parts of Odisha also reported low minimum temperatures. Keonjhar and Sundargarh recorded 7.6°C each. Angul recorded 8.4°C, while Baripada saw 8.6°C and Dhenkanal 8.7°C.

Both Bolangir and Daringibadi recorded 9.0°C. Koraput reported a minimum of 9.5°C, while Bhawanipatna recorded 9.8°C.

The minimum temperature touched 10.0°C in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Nabarangpur.

Capital city Bhubaneswar registered a minimum temperature of 10.5°C.

Slight relief likely after a day

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no large change expected in minimum temperatures over the next one day. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely across Odisha districts thereafter, offering some relief from the prevailing cold conditions.

Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Friday:

Rourkela – 4.6°C

Jharsuguda – 5.0°C

Phulabani – 6.1°C

Keonjhar – 7.6°C

Sundargarh – 7.6°C

Angul – 8.4°C

Dhenkanal – 8.7°C

Baripada – 8.6°C

Bolangir – 9.0°C

Daringibadi – 9.0°C

Koraput – 9.5°C

Bhawanipatna – 9.8°C

Cuttack – 10.0°C

Sambalpur – 10.0°C

Nabarangpur – 10.0°C

Bhubaneswar – 10.5°C

Paradeep – 10.9°C

Boudh – 10.8°C

Hirakud – 11.2°C

Deogarh – 11.4°C

Chandabali – 11.5°C

Sonepur – 11.6°C

Rayagada – 11.6°C

Jajpur – 11.6°C

Jagatsinghpur – 11.6°C

Malkangiri – 11.8°C

Titilagarh – 12.0°C

Bargarh – 12.0°C

Khordha – 12.0°C

Kendrapada – 12.0°C

Nayagarh – 12.8°C

Bhadrak – 12.5°C

Nuapada – 12.5°C

Paralakhemundi – 13.2°C

Gopalpur – 14.0°C

Chatrapur – 14.4°C

Puri – 15.4°C