Bhubaneswar: Cold wave continued to affect several parts of Odisha on Friday, with many districts recording minimum temperatures at or below 10°C. The sharp drop in night temperatures led to chilly conditions.
Rourkela coldest in the state
Rourkela emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6°C. The steel city witnessed intense cold conditions, with residents experiencing biting cold during early morning and night hours.
Close behind was Jharsuguda, which recorded 5.0°C, followed by Phulabani at 6.1°C.
Several districts see temperatures below 10°C
Other parts of Odisha also reported low minimum temperatures. Keonjhar and Sundargarh recorded 7.6°C each. Angul recorded 8.4°C, while Baripada saw 8.6°C and Dhenkanal 8.7°C.
Both Bolangir and Daringibadi recorded 9.0°C. Koraput reported a minimum of 9.5°C, while Bhawanipatna recorded 9.8°C.
The minimum temperature touched 10.0°C in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Nabarangpur.
Capital city Bhubaneswar registered a minimum temperature of 10.5°C.
Slight relief likely after a day
According to the India Meteorological Department, there is no large change expected in minimum temperatures over the next one day. However, a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely across Odisha districts thereafter, offering some relief from the prevailing cold conditions.
Minimum temperatures of various places in Odisha recorded on Friday:
Rourkela – 4.6°C
Jharsuguda – 5.0°C
Phulabani – 6.1°C
Keonjhar – 7.6°C
Sundargarh – 7.6°C
Angul – 8.4°C
Dhenkanal – 8.7°C
Baripada – 8.6°C
Bolangir – 9.0°C
Daringibadi – 9.0°C
Koraput – 9.5°C
Bhawanipatna – 9.8°C
Cuttack – 10.0°C
Sambalpur – 10.0°C
Nabarangpur – 10.0°C
Bhubaneswar – 10.5°C
Paradeep – 10.9°C
Boudh – 10.8°C
Hirakud – 11.2°C
Deogarh – 11.4°C
Chandabali – 11.5°C
Sonepur – 11.6°C
Rayagada – 11.6°C
Jajpur – 11.6°C
Jagatsinghpur – 11.6°C
Malkangiri – 11.8°C
Titilagarh – 12.0°C
Bargarh – 12.0°C
Khordha – 12.0°C
Kendrapada – 12.0°C
Nayagarh – 12.8°C
Bhadrak – 12.5°C
Nuapada – 12.5°C
Paralakhemundi – 13.2°C
Gopalpur – 14.0°C
Chatrapur – 14.4°C
Puri – 15.4°C