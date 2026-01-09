Bhubaneswar: The Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will set up an integrated ingot-wafer and solar cell manufacturing project in Odisha with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today approved a proposal in this regard.

The project will come up at the Tata Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Odisha. The first-of-its-kind upstream solar manufacturing facility in the state will cover the value chain from ingot and wafer to solar cell manufacturing, said the government.

The project will be developed in two phases with an overall capacity of 10 GW ingot-wafer and 5 GW solar cell manufacturing. It is expected to generate over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, including high-skill jobs.

The facility is expected to strengthen the upstream solar value chain in Odisha, reduce dependence on imports of critical solar components and support India’s target of achieving 100 GW domestic solar module manufacturing capacity by 2030.

It will also stimulate ancillary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in areas such as glass, chemicals, packaging, logistics and precision machinery while enhancing tax revenues.

The project reflects strong investor confidence in Odisha’s industrial infrastructure, policy stability and facilitation framework, said the state government.