Bhubaneswar: The health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department has initiated measures to raise postgraduate (PG) seats in government medical colleges in Odisha.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has sent a communique to all government medical colleges in the state to take the necessary steps for enhancement of PG seats. Besides, the medical colleges have been asked to open new PG courses.

Director of Medical Education and Training in Odisha, Dr. SK Mishra, has asked to government medical colleges to submit a comprehensive proposal regarding the creation of additional PG seats and the finical implications in this regard.

As per the communique, the H&FW department has planned to create 502 additional PG seats in 12 government medical colleges in the state.

Highest number of PG seats will be created at Phulbani medical college

As per the plan, the highest number of 76 PG seats will be created at Government Medical College and Hospital, Phulbani, followed by 75 seats at SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput and 70 seats at Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur.

Similarly, the state government has planned to create 57 PG seats at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Balangir, 37 seats at Dharani Dhar Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar, 36 seats at Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College and Hospital, Talcher, 35 seats at SRM Medical College and Hospital, Kalahandi, 29 seats at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sundargarh, 26 seats at PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, 24 seats at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, 19 seats at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur and 18 seats at PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.