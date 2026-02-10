Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a significant salary hike for contractual AYUSH doctors working under the National health Mission (NHM). The decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to recognise the contribution of AYUSH doctors to the state’s healthcare system and to motivate them further.

As per the decision, the monthly salary of contractual AYUSH doctors has been increased by Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on their length of service. With the revision, the minimum monthly salary has gone up to Rs 56,948, while the maximum salary has reached Rs 91,467.

Doctors with less than five years of service will receive an additional Rs 20,000 per month, taking their salary to Rs 56,948. Those who have completed five to ten years of service will get a hike of Rs 25,000, raising their monthly pay to Rs 74,467.

AYUSH doctors with ten to fifteen years of service will see an increase of Rs 30,000, with their salary reaching Rs 80,467. Doctors with more than fifteen years of service will benefit from a Rs 40,000 hike, taking their monthly salary to Rs 91,467.

At present, around 2,912 AYUSH doctors are engaged under the NHM in Odisha. The state government is expected to spend about Rs 1 crore additionally every year due to the revised pay structure.

The Chief Minister said the move would strengthen AYUSH healthcare services in the state and improve service delivery, especially in rural and remote areas.