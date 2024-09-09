Dhenkanal: Day after a probe into the alleged sexual assault on a 22-year-old homeless woman was launched, the Dhenkanal Sadar Police today arrested four accused and forwarded them to court.

Yesterday, the four accused out of seven persons involved in the sexual assault case were detained by the police for questioning. Samples of the four persons have been collected for medical examination and DNA test.

Police official sources said one of the seven accused died few months back. Other two are still at large.

Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, Sasmita Behera met the victim homeless woman’s father. Behera demanded the State Government to provide ₹20 lakhs compensation and a pucca house under the PM Awas scheme to the homeless woman. The Congress leader also demanded immediate arrest of the other accused.

The homeless woman was sexually assaulted by seven persons for past few months in an abandoned Anganwadi Centre in Bhapur police limits where she was staying. Her sufferings have increased further as she is seven-month pregnant.

The woman’s father is having severe mental health complications because of which he could not save his daughter from the ordeal.

Human rights activist Jayanta Kumar Das brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) about the matter two days back. Following this, the police detained four persons for questioning and launched an investigation.

The woman has been at the One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) of Dhenkanal since September 6.

