Bhubaneswar: Saraswati Puja is being celebrated across Odisha today with devotion and festive spirit, as people offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati, who is revered as the deity of knowledge, music and learning.

The celebrations coincided with Basant Panchami, which marks the arrival of spring. Women and girls were seen wearing yellow sarees, while men and boys dressed in traditional attire. Homes, educational institutions and community spaces were decorated while devotees offered flowers and prayers to the goddess.

For students, the day brought a break from regular studies. They participated in puja ceremonies held at schools, colleges, clubs and homes. The rituals began with priests chanting Vedic hymns. Students placed their books, pens and musical instruments near the idol, seeking blessings for success in education and creative pursuits.

A significant ritual associated with Saraswati Puja is the initiation of young children into learning. Many families observed this tradition by arranging special ceremonies where children were guided to write their first letters. Parents believe the ritual marks an auspicious beginning to a child’s educational journey.

Across the state, educational institutions and local communities came together to observe the festival, reflecting the cultural importance of Saraswati Puja in Odisha and its strong connection with learning and knowledge.