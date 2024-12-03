Puri: In view of the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Puri and Navy Day celebration tomorrow, the District Education Office announced closure of all educational institutions in Puri Municipality area on December 4.

DEO Deepak Kumar Padhi said all the educational institutions including private ones in the municipality area will be closed tomorrow. The order is also applicable to Mother’s Public School, Gorual; Prabhushree English Medium School, Chandrasekhar Academy and St. Xavier Higher Secondary School, Biraharekrushnapur located on the outskirts of the Puri Municipality, added Padhi.

However, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, conducted by NCERT will held as usual at the exam centers located in the Puri Municipality area and Prabhushree English Medium School.

Candidates have been advised to reach the exam centers prior to 7 am and leave after 12 noon. The exam has been scheduled to be held from 7 am to 12 noon.

The Puri DEO said other than those appearing for the national level exam, schools in the municipality area will remain closed for other students.

On December 4, the President will visit Puri and pay obeisance to the deities at the Shri Jagannath Temple. She will also attend the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and witness the Navy Day celebration and operational demonstration at the Blue Flag Beach.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu reaches Bhubaneswar on 5-day Odisha visit