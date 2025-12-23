Bhubaneswar: During a review meeting of the health and Family Welfare Department under chairmanship of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a decision was taken on establishment of dedicated shelters for attendants of patients on the campuses of seven medical colleges in the State.

According to the discussions, the shelters will be set up at medical colleges in Cuttack, Berhampur, Burla, Sundargarh, Koraput, Baripada, and Balangir to provide basic amenities and convenience to patients’ attendants.

The meeting also reviewed plans to redevelop SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a world-class medical institution. As part of the redevelopment, a 17-storeyed building with a multi-level parking facility will be constructed. The parking facility will benefit patients and attendants visiting both SCB Medical College and the Acharya Harihara Cancer Hospital.

While up to 12 floors of the proposed building will be used for parking, the remaining floors will house administrative offices, the anatomy block, and B.Pharm and D.Pharm colleges.

In line with the National Education Policy, the meeting decided to ensure indoor sports facilities and a swimming pool for medical college students. The Chief Minister directed officials to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) at the earliest.

Currently, 13 residential towers are under construction on the SCB campus. These will include 672 residential units and 2,244 hostel accommodations.

The redevelopment of Berhampur and Burla medical colleges was also discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to ensure early operationalisation of the trauma care centre at Panikoili. He suggested exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the project, with preference given to Central public sector undertakings involved in hospital management. If required, private sector participation may also be considered.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswat Mishra, Health Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathi S, Director of NHM D. Brunda and senior officials attended the meeting.