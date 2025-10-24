Cuttack: City’s iconic SCB Medical College and Hospital is on its way to becoming a world-class healthcare institution, equipped with modern facilities and smart hospital systems. Once the new building becomes operational, it will feature a centrally air-conditioned space spread across 3.2 lakh square meters, introducing several advanced systems that will drastically reduce energy consumption.

According to officials, SCB Hospital will require 27 MVA of power once the upgrade is complete. Cuttack city’s total electricity demand stands at 200 MVA. Work has begun to supply power through a new grid near the Taladanda Canal. Backup systems are being installed, including 18 large generator sets that will automatically ensure uninterrupted electricity in case of power failure.

The upgraded SCB Hospital will also introduce a host of automation and smart systems. A pneumatic tube system (PTS) will transport blood and other samples from wards to pathology labs using air pressure, ensuring safe and quick delivery. Similarly, bed linens and pillows will be delivered directly from the laundry to hospital wards through conveyor belts.

Digital upgradation

In another digital leap, the hospital’s central storage will use an online dashboard to track the availability of medicines in various departments, replacing the existing manual inquiry process. The smart hospital system will also provide real-time information about medical equipment, doctors, and nursing staff. Each piece of equipment will be tagged for easy tracking and monitoring.

The state government has earmarked an estimated Rs 4,400 crore for transforming SCB Hospital into a world-class institution. This includes funds for land acquisition, infrastructure development, and construction. The OBCC has been allocated Rs 864 crore for building residential quarters for doctors, staff, and students, while Rs 2,636 crore has been sanctioned for hospital construction. The maintenance and operation responsibilities for five years will be handed over to Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

