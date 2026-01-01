Bhubaneswar: The Mission Shakti Department of the Odisha government today signed an agreement with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) to train members of women self-help groups (SHGs) on event management and catering services.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and senior officials of the Mission Shakti Department.

As per the agreement, as many as 4,000 women of altogether 1,000 SHGs across the state will be provided training on event management and catering services.

“The state government has allocated Rs 9.3 crore for this purpose. Under the programme, the women will be trained to establish and manage enterprises in tent services, catering, food supply and event management,” said the Mission Shakti Department.

The training programme will cover aspects like business sustainability, professional skill enhancement, FSSAI certification, preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), procurement of equipment and business expansion strategies, added the Department.

“The initiative will further strengthen the women SHGs in Odisha. Besides, it will promote entrepreneurship among the women,” said Parida.