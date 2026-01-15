Bhubaneswar: A youth from Odisha’s Kendrapara district was allegedly killed by some miscreants in Hyderabad yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Abinash Parida of Kendrapara. Parida was working as a plumber in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

According to his family members, some miscreants attacked Parida in Kokapet area of Hyderabad while he was returning to his rented accommodation after finishing his work yesterday.

The miscreants chased Parida while he was trying the escape. The victim reportedly sought help from the occupants of a car passing through the area. However, they did not come to his rescue.

Later, Parida’s body was found from the locality. The crime was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the area, claimed the victim’s family.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged with the local police. However, the cops are yet to identify the accused persons, they added.