Bhubaneswar: Raising serious concerns over student safety, the Odisha government has informed the Odisha Legislative Assembly that a significant number of buses operated by educational institutions in the state are running without valid permits.

Replying to a query in the Assembly, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said as many as 1,771 buses belonging to educational institutions across Odisha are operating without the required permits.

The Minister further stated in Bhubaneswar alone, 17 educational institution buses have been found transporting students without valid permits.

According to official data, a total of 4,045 buses operated by educational institutions are currently engaged in transporting students across the state.

The disclosure has raised concerns among parents and stakeholders over compliance with transport safety norms and the enforcement of regulatory measures for student transport.