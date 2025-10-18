Baripada: The famous Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district reopened for tourists from October 18, marking the start of a new tourist season after its annual monsoon closure. The reserve had been closed for visitors since June 30 due to the onset of monsoon.

According to a notification issued by STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, a maximum of 60 vehicles will be allowed entry into the national park each day. Of these, 35 vehicles can enter through the Jashipur check gate, while 25 vehicles will be permitted through the Pithabata gate under Baripada division.

Tourists can enter the park between 5:00 AM and 9:00 AM from the Jashipur entry point, and between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM from the Pithabata gate. All visitors must exit the reserve by 6:00 PM on the same day.

Visitors can explore the reserve through open jeep safaris. The morning safari will begin at 5:30 AM and continue for about five hours, while the afternoon safari will start at 2:00 PM and conclude within four hours.

Sharing last year’s tourism figures, Gogineni informed that during 2024–25, as many as 38,483 tourists, including 12 foreign nationals, visited Similipal, generating a revenue of Rs 4.26 crore for the reserve.

