Bhubaneswar: The authorities of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri have approached the police after AI-generated images and videos of Lord Jagannath surfaced on social media and triggered strong reactions from devotees.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) lodged a formal complaint at the Singhadwar police station against a social media account named ‘vishvrajcreation’ for allegedly sharing the visuals.

Temple administration raises concern

In a statement, the SJTA said it had noticed the circulation of unacceptable AI-generated photos and videos portraying Lord Jagannath in a manner that does not align with temple traditions or religious beliefs. The administration stated that such content has caused deep anguish among devotees and disturbed religious harmony.

The complaint was submitted by the Special Security Officer of the temple administration, who pointed out that the visuals had hurt the sentiments of worshippers and led to widespread resentment.

Experts term visuals fabricated

Jagannath culture researcher Bhaskar Mishra said one of the videos falsely shows milk being poured over Lord Jagannath in front of the Puri temple with the help of a crane. He clarified that such a scene has no connection with established temple rituals and is entirely imaginary.

Mishra added that the circulation of such fabricated visuals has deeply hurt the emotions of devotees who revere the deity.

Law amendment under consideration

Meanwhile, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has recently decided to amend existing legal provisions. The move aims to clearly define such acts as offences and introduce stricter punishment to prevent misuse of technology in matters linked to religious faith.