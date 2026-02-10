Sonepur: A complaint has been lodged at Rampur police station in Odisha’s Sonepur district alleging that a self-styled sorcerer misbehaved with a minor girl on the pretext of curing her.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, she had taken her daughter to a local man who claims to perform occult rituals. The accused reportedly performed rituals on the first day, assuring the family that the problem would be cured.

The next day, the man asked to visit the girl’s house in the evening to perform further rituals. However, instead of arriving in the evening, he allegedly came during the daytime when no other family members were present. The complaint states that the man shut the door and stayed inside the house with the minor for some time.

This raised suspicion among neighbours, who later informed the girl’s family. Based on these suspicions, the victim’s mother approached the Rampur police station and lodged a formal complaint, accusing the man of misbehaving with her daughter.

Rampur police have taken the matter seriously and launched an investigation. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, police said.