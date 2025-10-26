Sonepur: Police in Odisha’s Sonepur district have seized counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 4.01 lakh and arrested three persons involved in the racket.

Acting on reliable information, a team from Binika Police Station conducted a raid and detained three accused, Jayanarayan Bastia (27) of Rengali under Lachhipur police limits, Abhisek Hota (23) of Phulmuti under Binika police limits, and Ashok Naik (28) of Betrapada under Binika police limits.

During the search, police recovered 803 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, all carrying serial numbers 6SR856701, 6SR856668, 6SR856661, and 6SR856618. The seized fake notes amounted to Rs 4,01,500 in face value.

Besides the fake notes, three mobile phones were also seized from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the trio was allegedly engaged in circulating fake notes in different parts of the district. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the counterfeit currency and identify other persons involved in the racket.

Also read: Fake currency notes with Rs 50,000 face value seized in Odisha's Balangir, 2 arrested.