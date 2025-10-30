Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has made special arrangements for devotees to have a smooth darshan of the deities at the Srimandir during the holy Panchuka period.

As per the decision taken in a review meeting chaired by the Puri District Collector, entry of devotees will be allowed only through the Singhadwara of the temple.

Devotees will be required to exit through the other three gates to ensure a systematic flow of the crowd.

Barricaded lanes to be set up

To manage the large turnout of devotees during the holy period, 11 barricaded lanes will be set up to streamline entry and movement inside the temple premises.

On Anla Navami, darshan of the holy Radhapada will begin at 5 am and continue late into the night.

The arrangement aims to maintain discipline and ensure the safety of pilgrims during Panchuka, when footfall at the temple generally increases manifold.

Other arrangements

Special arrangements have been made for elderly women observing Kartika rituals, known as Habisyalis, who will be escorted through a dedicated corridor. Help centres have also been established at all four gates to assist pilgrims.

Volunteers and Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) will support the elderly, differently-abled, and those experiencing health issues. Drinking water stations will be strategically placed to meet pilgrims’ needs.