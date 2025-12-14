Puri: Drawing attention to fresh seepage detected on the eastern side of the Meghanad Pracheri of the Shree Jagannatha Temple, the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a thorough scientific investigation and provide permanent conservation solutions.

In a letter addressed to the Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Puri Circle, on Sunday, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee requested the ASI to carry out a detailed scientific investigation, including structural and material diagnostics, to identify the root cause of the seepage. He also sought permanent conservation measures in accordance with established conservation protocols.

Padhee further requested that temporary repair works be undertaken as an interim measure under the technical guidance and supervision of the ASI to prevent any immediate damage to the structure.

Last year, water leakage had been noticed at the Meghanad Pracheri, prompting the SJTA to take up the issue with the ASI. Repair works were subsequently carried out by temple administration engineers under ASI’s technical guidance. At that time, the SJTA had also requested a comprehensive scientific survey and long-term conservation plan for the structure.

Expressing concern over the recurrence of seepage on the eastern side of the boundary wall of the 13th-century shrine, along with the growth of moss, Padhee noted the issue poses a potential risk to the long-term structural health of the wall.

“Considering the antiquity and sacred significance of the structure, such recurring seepage warrants urgent scientific attention,” he stated.