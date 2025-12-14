Puri: The Meghanad boundary wall of the Puri Jagannath Temple has developed cracks at several joints of the wall, allowing dirty water from the Anand Bazaar drain to seep through. Moss has grown over the wall, indicating prolonged water leakage.

Around a year ago, repairs were carried out by clearing moss and sealing the cracks through grouting. At that time, the seepage of drain water had stopped. However, the repair work has failed to provide long-term protection. Fresh leakage has now been noticed at three different locations, raising concerns about the wall’s structural safety.

Problem Seen Near Ramdaya Parishad Area

The affected portion is located just behind the Ramdaya Parishad area. For a long time, drain water from Anand Bazaar has been flowing through the thick wall. This continuous seepage is believed to have weakened the joints of the wall, which in turn is affecting its overall strength.

ASI Responsibility and Temporary Measures

The maintenance of the Meghanad boundary wall falls under the responsibility of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). After media reports highlighted the deteriorating condition, an ASI technical team conducted a survey and acknowledged the risk. Based on this, an urgent decision was taken to carry out repairs, including moss removal and grouting.

The Srimandir administration had temporarily blocked the cracks and holes through which drain water was entering the wall. A plastic pipe was installed at the Anand Bazaar hand washing area to divert the water to an external drain outside the temple complex.

Despite these steps, water continues to flow down the wall. Thick layers of moss clearly show that seepage has been going on for a long time.

Call for Immediate and Systematic Repair

The Meghanad boundary wall is around 20 feet high and nearly 6 feet wide. Questions are now being raised over the lack of regular inspection by ASI.

There is a growing demand for immediate and systematic repair of the Meghanad boundary wall to prevent further damage.