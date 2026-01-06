Bisamakatak (Rayagada): A day after four students of an upgraded high school at Paikadakuluguda in Rayagada district were injured after being set on fire, the Odisha School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to the school’s headmaster and four primary teachers.

The department has also decided to halt the salaries of all five teachers, including the headmaster. It said further action would be decided after completion of an official inquiry.

Meanwhile, parents of the injured students along with local residents reached the school and questioned the teachers over the circumstances under which the four students were allegedly set ablaze on the school premises, triggering tension in the area for some time.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitated parents and locals, assuring them of stringent action in the case.

Earlier, the school headmaster had lodged a complaint at the Muniguda police station regarding the incident.

Police later met the injured students at the hospital and recorded their statements. According to preliminary accounts, some students alleged the son of the school peon called the four students to a room on the first floor, poured colour thinner on them, and then set them on fire.

A case has been registered against the peon’s son, police sources said.

Of the four injured students, the condition of Biraja Takri is stated to be critical. He has been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.