Bhubaneswar: Financial assistance under the Subhadra scheme will be credited to new and re-included beneficiaries within the current week, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said today.

Over 4.57 Lakh Women to Receive Benefits

According to the Deputy CM, a total of 4,57,681 women across Odisha will receive financial support under the scheme this week. This includes both new beneficiaries and women who were earlier excluded but have now been re-included after verification.

New and Re-Included Beneficiaries

Out of the total beneficiaries, 1,78,398 newly enrolled women will receive ₹5,000 as part of the first instalment. In addition, 2,55,265 women who were previously left out of the scheme have been included again and will also receive the assistance.

Similarly, 24,018 beneficiaries have been included during grievance hearings.

About the Subhadra Scheme

The Subhadra scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of Odisha, aimed at empowering women financially, improving their socio-economic condition, and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Under the scheme, each eligible woman is entitled to ₹10,000 per year. The amount is released in two equal instalments of ₹5,000 each.

Instalment Schedule

As per the scheme guidelines, the first instalment of ₹5,000 is disbursed on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, while the second instalment is released on International Women’s Day on March 8 every year.