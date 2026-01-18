Bhubaneswar: Financial assistance under the Subhadra scheme will be disbursed to newly registered beneficiaries on January 22, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida informed on Sunday.

Earlier, Parida had announced the assistance would be released on January 18, but the date has now been revised.

A total of 4,57,681 women across Odisha will receive financial support under the scheme. This includes newly enrolled beneficiaries as well as women who were earlier excluded but have been re-included following verification.

Of the total beneficiaries, 1,78,398 newly registered women will receive ₹5,000 as the first instalment. In addition, 2,55,265 women who were previously left out of the scheme have now been reinstated and will also receive the assistance.

Meanwhile, 24,018 beneficiaries have been included during grievance redressal hearings.

The Subhadra scheme is a flagship initiative of the Odisha government aimed at empowering women financially, improving their socio-economic conditions, and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Under the scheme, each eligible woman beneficiary is entitled to ₹10,000 annually, released in two equal instalments of ₹5,000 each.