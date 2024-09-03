Bhubaneswar: Collection of forms for the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha Government will commence tomorrow (September 4). The distribution of forms for offline applications has already started.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the Subhadra Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 while the distribution of the first instalment will begin on the very day.

An online portal for Subhadra Yojana-- subhadra.odisha.gov.in-- has been launched.

Eligibility for Subhadra Yojana

The women beneficiary must meet the following eligibility criteria to avail the benefits of this scheme:

The applicant must be a resident of Odisha. The applicant should be covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) / State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). Any woman from a family without an NFSA or SFSS Card can apply under SUBHADRA if her family income is not more than Rs. 2.50 lakh (Rupees Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand only). To be eligible under the scheme, the applicant’s age should be 21 years or more and less than 60 years as on the qualifying date. The date of birth, as recorded in the Aadhaar card would be taken as the final date for the calculation of her age. For financial year 2024-25, the woman must be 21 years or more and less than 60 years, as on 01.07.2024. Therefore, the applicant must be born on 02.07.1964 or later and born on 01.07.2003 or earlier. The date of birth, as recorded in the Aadhaar card would be taken as the final date for the calculation of her age. For 2024-25, if a woman attains the age of 21 years after 01.07.2024, she will get Rs.10,000 per year, only for the remaining years of the scheme period. In 2024-25, women who complete 60 years of age after 01.07.2024, will not receive the benefits for the remaining years of the scheme period.

Ineligibility for Subhadra Yojana

The women falling under any of the following categories shall be ineligible to receive the benefits under the scheme:

Any woman receiving financial assistance such as pension, scholarship etc. of Rs.1500 per month or more or Rs.18,000 per annum or more under any State or Central Government Scheme would be ineligible. Any woman who either herself or whose family member is: A current or former Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). An Income Tax Payee. An elected public representative in any Urban Local Body or Panchayati Raj Institution (excluding Ward Member / Councillor). Employed as a regular or contractual employee in State Government or Government of India or Public Sector Undertaking or Board or Local Body or Government Organization or is receiving pension after retirement. However, all workers receiving honorarium such as ASHA, Anganwadi Worker, Community Resource Person, Master Book Keeper, etc. and all those engaged through outsourcing agencies would be considered, if otherwise eligible under this Scheme. An elected / nominated / appointed representative in any Government Department or Undertaking or Board or Organization of Government of India or State Government. An owner of a 4-wheeler Motor Vehicle except tractors, mini-trucks, small commercial vehicles and other similar light goods vehicles. The family of the applicant owns more than 5 acres of irrigated land or 10 acres of non-irrigated land.

Subhadra Yojana Applicant Checklist

Requirements to Receive Benefit under SUBHADRA

Those women who are eligible and have applied for receiving benefits under SUBHADRA would have to ensure the following: They must have Aadhaar card / Aadhaar number in their own name. They must have linked their mobile number with the Aadhaar card. They must have a single-holder bank account that is Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled. If the applicant does not have an Aadhaar number or there is data mismatch in her Aadhaar card, she will be required to enrol herself under Aadhaar or correct the information, as required. If the applicant does not have a single-holder Aadhaar-enabled & DBT-enabled bank account, she would be provided an opportunity for: (a). Opening a single-holder bank account, (b). Making the bank account Aadhaar-enabled, (c). Making the bank account DBT-enabled, and (d). Completing the process for e-KYC. In 2024-25, all beneficiaries would receive the full benefit of Rs. 10,000 under SUBHADRA from the date of launch of the scheme, regardless of the date of approval.

Subhadra Yojana Application Procedure