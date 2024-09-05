Bhubaneswar: While public centres across Odisha are witnessing a huge rush for Subhadra Yojana applications, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has clarified that there is no need to hurry as the government hasn't fixed any deadline for applying for the scheme.

"There is no need to hurry as all eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance, and there is no deadline for completing the registration process. Even those who register after September 17 will still be eligible for financial aid. Forms will continue to be accepted until every eligible beneficiary has been included," said Parida.

The forms are available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Urban Local Body Offices, Mo Seba Kendras, Common Service Centres, etc.

An applicant needs to fill out the form and submit the same at the nearest Mo Seba Kendra/ Common Service Centre.

Subhadra Yojana will be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 while the distribution of the first instalment of financial assistance will begin on the very day.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

An online portal for Subhadra Yojana-- subhadra.odisha.gov.in-- has been launched.

A massive rush of people was witnessed at various centres across Odisha as the process for the submission of applications to get financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana began.

The women applicants gathered at Anganwadi Kendras, block offices, and the Mo Seva Kendras in huge numbers to either collect the application forms or submit the duly filled forms to avail financial benefits under the scheme while several others were seen waiting outside the centres to update their Aadhar cards.

Stampede-like situations have also been reported in some states due to the massive rush.

(With IANS inputs)