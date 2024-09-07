Bhubaneswar: Ahead of disbursing the first installment among beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today flagged off 'Subhadra Ratha' to spread awareness about the scheme.

The Subhadra vans were flagged off from Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar. The vehicles will roll on the roads till September 16.

"Before the start of any program, confusion prevails and this is natural. However, we are addressing the doubts regarding eligibility and criteria for receiving benefits under the Subhadra Yojana. There is no deadline for applying to become a beneficiary of the Subhadra scheme. Applications will be accepted until every eligible beneficiary receives the amount," said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida during the flagging-off programme.

"We have initiated a process to reach out to the beneficiaries, and I assure you that no one will be left out under the scheme," she said.

The beneficiaries will receive their first installment of Rs 5,000 on September 17, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary.

The forms are currently available to apply for the scheme. A dedicated web portal has also been launched to apply online.

The state government is targeting to enroll at least 1 crore women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana, a promise made by the BJP during the election campaign this year. Under the scheme, the women beneficiaries will be entitled to get Rs 10,000 per year -- Rs 5,000 on Women's Day and another Rs 5,000 on Rakhi Purnima.