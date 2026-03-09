Deogaon (Balangir): Following allegations of misconduct with a Class VII girl student the Balangir Education Department has suspended a teacher of a school in Deogaon block.

Deogaon Block Education Officer (BEO) Mamata Mahadik said the teacher, Bidhan Biswal, was suspended based on an inquiry report submitted by officials of the Education Department. A further probe into the matter is underway, she added.

The alleged incident was first reported by Sambad and Kanak News, which highlighted claims that the teacher had misbehaved with the Class VII student.

Alleging inaction by the authorities, parents of around 25 students had earlier threatened to withdraw their children from the school and obtain Transfer Certificates.

Following the media reports, officials of the Balangir Education Department initiated an inquiry into the matter. As per the BEO’s direction, an Assistant Block Education Officer (ABEO) and a Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) were sent to the school to conduct the investigation.