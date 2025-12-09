Puri: Hours before the India-South Africa T20 cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack this evening, several members of Team India visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek divine blessings.

Among the players who went to the temple were Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who visited the shrine along with his wife.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also visited the temple.

The players entered the temple under tight security arrangements. At the Singhadwar, Suryakumar greeted devotees with "Jai Jagannath" before entering the temple.

The visit came ahead of the high-voltage T20 clash scheduled to begin at 7 PM at Barabati Stadium, where India and South Africa will meet for the first game of the series.

Watch Video:

Vehicle parking arrangements for the match

Vehicle parking arrangements have been made by the authorities for the match.

Below are the details of the parking zones, entry routes and other related information.

Upper Baliyatra Ground

• Entry through Ring Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• Meant for VIPs

Lower Baliyatra Ground

• Entry through Ring Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For general spectators

Cricket Academy Ground

• Entry via YMCA Road or Lion’s Eye Hospital

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For OCA members and other dignitaries

Triangular Space in Front of Horse Gate

• Entry through Killa Fort Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For TV crew and pass holders

OCA Club

• Entry through Madhusudan Statue or Kalu Canteen

• Only pass-holding vehicles allowed

• For VIPs and dignitaries with passes

Xavier’s School Parking

• Entry through Gate No. 14

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For VIPs and dignitaries with passes