Cuttack: As Cuttack gets ready to host the India versus South Africa T20 international cricket match on December 9, past records at the Barabati Stadium offer a clear picture of how teams have fared here in the shortest format.

Only three T20 internationals have been played at this venue so far, but each match has produced distinct patterns that both sides will keep in mind.

South Africa with the upper hand

Out of the three T20Is held at Barabati, South Africa has won two. The visitors defeated India by four wickets in June 2022 and earlier secured a six-wicket win in October 2015. India has managed one victory at this ground, a commanding 93-run win against Sri Lanka in December 2017.

Pitch has produced moderate scores

The average first innings score at Barabati stands at 140, suggesting that the surface usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Teams batting second have averaged 110, which indicates that chasing has not always been easy under lights at the stadium.

Biggest and lowest team totals

The highest total at this venue is 180 for 3 by India against Sri Lanka in 2017. The lowest score is 87 all out by Sri Lanka in the same match. The highest successful chase came when South Africa scored 149 for 6 against India in 2022.

Results point to slight advantage for teams bowling first

While only one match has been won by a team batting first, sides bowling first have won twice. This trend could influence the captain’s call at the toss on December 9.

Barabati Stadium's legacy

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, is one of India’s oldest sporting venues. Over the decades, it has hosted several international cricket matches and remains the home ground for the Odisha cricket team. The stadium has also hosted several IPL contests.

Its legacy stretches back more than six decades. In 1961, the MCC toured here for a match against the East Zone. The West Indies followed with a tour game during 1974-75. International cricket officially arrived at Barabati in 1982, when India defeated England to seal a 2-1 ODI series win. Notably, that match was only the third One Day International ever played in India.