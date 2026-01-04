Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): Three members of a family from Bhubaneswar were killed and two others critically injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident at Baruva in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Sunday.

The Hyundai car, en route to Visakhapatnam from Bhubaneswar, was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction. According to reports, the truck jumped the road divider while trying to avoid a two-wheeler, colliding with the car in the process. After the impact, the truck veered off the road and entered a nearby farmland.

The ill-fated car bore registration number OD01W8485.

Local residents, along with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, pulling out the victims and shifting the injured to hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest all the victims including a woman and two children were members of the same family from Bhubaneswar. Among the injured is a girl child, whose condition is stated to be critical.